1895 Cup final: 25 photos of Halifax Panthers fans enjoying their big day out at Wembley

It was a day to remember for Halifax Panthers fans as they saw their heroes lift the 1895 Cup at Wembley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Making their return to the national stadium for the first time since a Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan in 1988, the Panthers held on to beat West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in a thrilling match on Saturday evening.

Club photographer Simon Hall was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the fans enjoying their big day out.

We are the champions! Halifax Panthers celebrate after winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley

1. Fan-tastic

Halifax Panthers supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

2. Fan-tastic

Halifax Panthers supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

3. Fan-tastic

Halifax Panthers supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

4. Fan-tastic

Halifax Panthers supporters enjoying their day out at Wembley Photo: Simon Hall

