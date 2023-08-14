1895 Cup final: 25 photos of Halifax Panthers fans enjoying their big day out at Wembley
It was a day to remember for Halifax Panthers fans as they saw their heroes lift the 1895 Cup at Wembley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Making their return to the national stadium for the first time since a Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan in 1988, the Panthers held on to beat West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in a thrilling match on Saturday evening.
Club photographer Simon Hall was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the fans enjoying their big day out.
