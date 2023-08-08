20 photos of teens enjoying prom season in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
All across Calderdale, young people have been celebrating at their high school and sixth form proms.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Proud parents have been sharing snaps of their youngsters all dressed up to mark the milestone of leaving school.
Here are the glamorous photos readers have been sharing.
