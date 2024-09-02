Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft has won her fourth consecutive T34 100m Paralympics title.

It was Cockroft’s eighth gold medal at the Paralympics, winning in a time of 16.80 seconds in Paris, ahead of team-mate Kare Adenegan, who finished in 17.99 seconds.

Speaking to the Paralympics GB website, Hannah said: “I honestly didn’t know if I’d win it today. This was the scary one.

“It means so much to hold on for a fourth Paralympics, not a lot of people do that.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 01: Hannah Cockroft of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Para Athletics Women's 100m - T34 Final on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“My wheels were buzzing, I was trying to find my grip. The last time I felt like that was London 2012 and I couldn’t be upset, look at those stands, they are full, which is what we want.”

Cockroft is now only three gold medals behind Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson's tally of eleven, and can narrow the gap even further in Saturday's T34 800m final, where she is also defending champion.

Meanwhile, Todmorden’s Megan Shackleton made a winning start to her Paralympic singles campaign with a 3-0 win against Ghaliah Alanazi from Saudi Arabia and will now play the number one seed and former World and Paralympic champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.