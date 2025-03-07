World Book DayWorld Book Day
World Book Day

21 more fabulous World Book Day costumes from children across Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Yesterday (Friday), youngsters across Calderdale marked World Book Day.

Here are 21 more pictures shared by Courier readers of amazing World Book Day costumes.

Thanks to everyone who shared their pictures with us!

25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale

Buzz Lightyear shared by Rebecca Woodhead

1. World Book Day

Buzz Lightyear shared by Rebecca Woodhead Photo: Rebecca Woodhead

Shared by Paige Hanson

2. World Book Day

Shared by Paige Hanson Photo: Paige Hanson

Shared by Liz Horsfall

3. World Book Day

Shared by Liz Horsfall Photo: Liz Horsfall

The Highway Rat shared by Laura Jane Parker

4. World Book Day

The Highway Rat shared by Laura Jane Parker Photo: Laura Jane Parker

