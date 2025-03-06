World Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale

Courier readers have been sharing their pictures with us of some amazing costumes.
See inside iconic Halifax town centre pub reopening after six years of closure and £350k refurbishment
1 / 7
Courier readers have been sharing their pictures with us of some amazing costumes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.