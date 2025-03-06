World Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in CalderdaleWorld Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale
World Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale

World Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Children across Calderdale have been dressing up in their best literary-inspired costumes to celebrate World Book Day today (Thursday).

Courier readers have been sharing their pictures with us of some amazing costumes.

See inside iconic Halifax town centre pub reopening after six years of closure and £350k refurbishment

16 more fascinating photos showing life in Halifax in the 1960s and 1970s

A giraffe and stitch, shared by Tarryn Geyer

1. World Book Day

A giraffe and stitch, shared by Tarryn Geyer Photo: Tarryn Geyer

Photo Sales
Hermione Granger shared by Sarah West

2. World Book Day

Hermione Granger shared by Sarah West Photo: Sarah West

Photo Sales
Tiana shared by Sarah West

3. World Book Day

Tiana shared by Sarah West Photo: Sarah West

Photo Sales
Steven Universe shared by Sarah West

4. World Book Day

Steven Universe shared by Sarah West Photo: Sarah West

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice