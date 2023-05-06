News you can trust since 1853
King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax. From the left, Henry Power, eight, Beth Currier, Pat Moran, Terry Moran and Viv JacksonKing Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax. From the left, Henry Power, eight, Beth Currier, Pat Moran, Terry Moran and Viv Jackson
King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax. From the left, Henry Power, eight, Beth Currier, Pat Moran, Terry Moran and Viv Jackson

25 photos of crowds enjoying Coronation celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax

It has been a historic day as large crowds gathered in Halifax to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Dominic Brown
Published 6th May 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:46 BST

The Piece Hall was one of 30 venues around the UK chosen to host live outdoor screenings of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey, with a giant screen erected in the courtyard and visitors invited to watch the events unfold.

Here is a selection of images from the day. Photos by Jim Fitton.

People from Halifax - and beyond - descend on the Piece Hall to watch the historic Coronation of King Charles III

From the left, Glenda Castle, Jane Chesters and Susan Chesters

1. Celebration

From the left, Glenda Castle, Jane Chesters and Susan Chesters Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Jenny Makin, Rose Makin and Regan Dickenson

2. Celebration

From the left, Jenny Makin, Rose Makin and Regan Dickenson Photo: Jim Fitton

King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax

3. Celebration

King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton

King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax

4. Celebration

King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton

