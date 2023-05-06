25 photos of crowds enjoying Coronation celebrations at the Piece Hall in Halifax
It has been a historic day as large crowds gathered in Halifax to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The Piece Hall was one of 30 venues around the UK chosen to host live outdoor screenings of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey, with a giant screen erected in the courtyard and visitors invited to watch the events unfold.
Here is a selection of images from the day. Photos by Jim Fitton.
People from Halifax - and beyond - descend on the Piece Hall to watch the historic Coronation of King Charles III