Tight Fit

The group behind huge 80’s number one The Lion Sleeps Tonight will perform at a fundraising event for Calder Valley Radio.

Tight Fit scored a number one single with the song in 1982 and will appear at the station’s ‘A Celebration of the Eighties’ night on Saturday, September 21 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

There will also be a disco, quiz and a raffle. Doors are open from 7pm until late and there will be a fully-licensed bar.

Tickets are £5 and are available from Mytholmroyd Community Centre front desk or by e-mailing eventscvr@outlook.com.

Calder Valley Radio, the online community radio station, was launched in July 2020 and has a team of nearly 20 local volunteers with a passion for radio, broadcasting a wide range of music shows as well as interviews with local bands, charities and artists. Local events are also promoted.

Any revenue goes straight back into the upkeep and daily running costs of the station.