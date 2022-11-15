9 changes Halifax Courier readers want to see to improve Halifax town centre

Halifax Courier readers have suggested improvements they want to see to help enhance Halifax’s town centre.
While there is a lot to be proud of in Halifax, no town is perfect, and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area.
We received a wide range of responses and here are 9 suggestions from readers – do you agree with them?
1. Showcasing businesses
One reader suggested a space to showcase small local businesses in retail spaces and said "maybe some form of "emporium" style so that home-based businesses can be showcased"
Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Create more grassy spaces
A number of readers said that there should be more grassy spaces in the town centre, including at George’s Square "for town centre workers to relax during lunch breaks, as so many caffès and eateries in that area".
Photo: Jim Fitton
3. More pedestrian areas
There are already a number of pedestrian areas in the town centre but it was something that readers thought there could be more of.
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Play area
One reader suggested having a kid's play area in the town centre.
Photo: James Hardisty