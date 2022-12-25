The world was in a dark place some two thousand years ago, and humanity was worshipping false Gods and even playing at being God themselves.

The covenant between God and humanity had been broken, and the ancient prophets spoke of a Messiah that would come and save the world from destruction, from the floods and famine, and insurrections that the earth had seen.

John the Baptist, the patron saint of Halifax, was one of the main characters in the story, as he was a prophet and prepared the way for the arrival of the Lord and saviour of the world.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax

Mary, a young and ordinary peasant girl in the Middle East, had a visit from the angel Gabriel to inform her that she was pregnant, not by her partner Joseph, but by the Holy Spirit.

Just before the baby was born, the Governor of Syria, Quirinius called a census, and Joseph and Mary had to leave Nazareth and to go be registered at Bethlehem.

Unfortunately there was no accommodation for Mary and Joseph, and they ended up sleeping in an animal shed, where Mary suddenly gave birth to Jesus.

The story tells of visitors to see the child that had been born including shepherds and Wise Men, also known as Kings.

In this child Christians believe that God became a human being - Emmanuel, God with us - and that through Jesus the covenant between God and humanity was restored, and that through Jesus, God brought hope back into the world.

Thousands of Christians through the centuries have celebrated Christmas, and none more so that the people of Halifax in the Minster for over 900 years.

