A Christmas message from the Vicar of Halifax
This will be the first Christmas without my father in law.
He loved Christmas because he loved buying lots of presents, wrapping them up, and then the look on your face when you opened them, especially the home made Ferrero Rocher, chocolate on the outside, Brussel sprout on the inside!
Christmas is about silly presents but also it’s about remembering that love came down at Christmas in the form of God as a human being, in the person of Jesus.
Christmas is both a religious festival and a cultural celebration.
For Christians it’s a time of religious celebration focused on God, and how he came to be among us in this world, and how we continue to meet him each and every day, in our prayers and in the faces of people we share our lives with.
Culturally, it’s part of what it means to live in the West, it’s a winter festival that lifts our hearts through the short days and long nights.
It’s also a time for families to be together, and to remember those loved ones who are not with us anymore, whom we still love but see no longer, and those who have no family left, and are isolated and lonely at this time.
This Christmas there are refugees and asylum seekers here in Calderdale who have left their families behind and unable to celebrate together.
Whatever your circumstance may be, I sincerely wish you all a very Happy Christmas – all 12 days of Christmas, and a Happy New Year!
