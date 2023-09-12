Watch more videos on Shots!

William Gradon, aged 31, died after the black Mini One he was driving hit a wall off Rochdale Road in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the accident, with one message reading: “You were part of our family.

“I wish you were still here playing poker with me, Zac and the girls.

Scene of the fatal crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge

"Please look down on us.”

Messages have also been posted on the Courier’s Facebook page, including from one person who said: “So very tragic.

"Will was a lovely guy, always smiling when I saw him, always looking on the bright side of things

"Will be sadly missed. So, so sad. Rest in peace Will.”

Flowers left at the scene of the accident

As reported by the Courier, the crash happened near the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane at about 12.30am yesterday (Monday).

William was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police closed the road for several hours yesterday while investigations took place.

The force’s major collision enquiry team is continuing to investigate what happened and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of the car before the accident.

Anyone who can help should contact them on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.