News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

A58 accident: Tributes to Halifax man who 'was always smiling' after tragic death in Sowerby Bridge crash

Tributes have been paid to a Halifax man who died in a crash in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

William Gradon, aged 31, died after the black Mini One he was driving hit a wall off Rochdale Road in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the accident, with one message reading: “You were part of our family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wish you were still here playing poker with me, Zac and the girls.

Scene of the fatal crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby BridgeScene of the fatal crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge
Scene of the fatal crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge
Most Popular

"Please look down on us.”

Messages have also been posted on the Courier’s Facebook page, including from one person who said: “So very tragic.

"Will was a lovely guy, always smiling when I saw him, always looking on the bright side of things

"Will be sadly missed. So, so sad. Rest in peace Will.”

Flowers left at the scene of the accidentFlowers left at the scene of the accident
Flowers left at the scene of the accident

As reported by the Courier, the crash happened near the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane at about 12.30am yesterday (Monday).

William was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police closed the road for several hours yesterday while investigations took place.

The force’s major collision enquiry team is continuing to investigate what happened and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of the car before the accident.

Anyone who can help should contact them on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that might help is also being asked to contact the team, quoting log 0046 of September 11.

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeHalifax