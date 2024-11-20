Residents unhappy at the changes to the council's gritting route

Worried residents of a rural Calderdale village are warning that removing their road from the council's gritting route could put drivers in danger.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council announced recently that, due to budget cuts, they are having to grit fewer roads this winter, leading to an outcry from people across the borough.

That includes Fay Garratt, who lives on Badger Lane in the village of Blackshawhead, above Hebden Bridge,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay believes the council's decision to reduce their winter service will lead to accidents and potentially a loss of life due to making journeys more hazardous.

Badger Lane

"This is not just about where I live but the community as a whole," she said.

"However, the road that I live on is a great case in point of the grave consequences of the callous removal of essential services.

"Badger Lane is used as a main driving route between Halifax and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sections of this road are extremely steep, however I would guess that traffic on that road regularly exceeds 5,000 journeys a day, and I suspect that is a conservative estimate.

Badger Lane

"The removal of the gritting service on this stretch of road through the main village and all the way down Mytholm steeps, which is steep by name and steep by nature, to meet the A646, which runs through Hebden Bridge, is absolutely ridiculous given the gradient of the road and high traffic volume."

Fay says residents of Blackshawhead are now fearing for their safety as a result of the council's decision.

"Residents will be scared to leave their own home on days where the temperature drops below a few degrees," she said, "which given the elevation we're talking about isn't unusual through the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is also serious concern in regard to being cut off from essential services such as health care or emergency services for days at a time.

"By removing essential gritting services here, the council is further isolating an already remote community who struggle to access council services as it is.

"I understand that councils are under pressure but punishing small communities with little to no voice cannot be the answer.

"There are some services that simply cannot be cut and this is one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pay council tax just like everybody else and as such, should expect the bare minimum of gritting, road maintenance, street lighting and refuse collection.

"That's not much to ask given the £3,000 my household pays in council tax per year."

Fay says residents have written to the council, councillors and their MP with their concerns.

In a statement, Calderdale Council said: “At the start of 2024, the council consulted residents on cost-saving proposals needed to balance the budget, as required by law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These decisions have been difficult, but we’ve worked hard to prioritise support for the most vulnerable, maintain statutory services, and allocate resources where they are most needed.

"One area affected is our winter service, which has undergone a detailed review. From December 1, the number of roads gritted on a precautionary basis will be reduced.

"This decision reflects financial pressures and the need to prioritise high-use routes while meeting our legal duties.

“Calderdale’s geography means it is not possible to grit every road. Our approach focuses on high-traffic routes, roads required by emergency services and at least one access route to key facilities like hospitals, schools, and town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we cannot provide specific details about individual roads, we can assure you that our decisions follow the principles set out in our Winter Service Policy, which aligns with national best practices.

"In addition to our agreed routes we also provide a 24 hour response to any active emergency incidents where our assistance is needed.

“Our Winter Service Policy and Operational Plan have been developed in accordance with the recommendations in the Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure: A Code of Practice, published by the UK Roads Liaison Group in October 2016.

"This ensures we meet national standards for safety and efficiency in delivering winter services. It is important to note we are not changing our policy, but we can no longer afford to treat roads retained from previous years due to custom and practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we appreciate and value all comments regarding the changes to our gritting routes, due to the volume of feedback we have received, we are unable to respond to every individual query. Rest assured, every piece of feedback has been carefully reviewed, and where appropriate, immediate reviews of specific gritting routes have been carried out.

"However, after careful consideration, the updated gritting routes will therefore take effect as planned on December 1.

"In accordance with our Winter Service Policy we will review the winter service plan prior to the start of the 2025/26 winter season and take all feedback into account as part of this process.”