Accident at King Cross: Flowers and hundreds of messages in tribute to little girl who died after being hit by car in Halifax

Floral tributes and hundreds of messages have been left for a little girl who died after being hit by a car in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

Bunches of flowers, a teddy bear and cards from her friends have been put at the pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street.

The nine-year-old was crossing the road with an adult at the pedestrian crossing, which is near the junction with Park Road, when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday morning.

She was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but police announced yesterday (Wednesday) that she had died.

Flowers left for the little girl who died after being hit by a car in HalifaxFlowers left for the little girl who died after being hit by a car in Halifax
Flowers left for the little girl who died after being hit by a car in Halifax
Hundreds of people have been leaving messages on the Courier’s Facebook page in honour of the little girl.

One said: “Truly heartbreaking. Poor, poor girl and her family.”

Another said: “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the little girl, taken far too soon. RIP little one.”

And one said: “RIP sweetheart. My heart goes out to your family at this sad time.”

The road was shut while police investigated the accident on SaturdayThe road was shut while police investigated the accident on Saturday
The road was shut while police investigated the accident on Saturday

The driver of the Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact police using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 715 of July 8.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

