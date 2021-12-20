Advice for pandemic pet owners from Halifax animal charity after rise animals bought during lockdown needing new homes

Puppy Ada needed rehoming by the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch of the RSPCA

RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford is issuing some useful tips after seeing a rise in the number of pandemic pets arriving at their doors.

They have included adorable 10-month old French Bull Dog puppy Ada, who came to the local branch of the charity in October after her original owner could no longer cope with the demands of having a pet post-lockdown.

Sadly Ada was suffering from ongoing intestinal issues and needed lots of veterinary treatment, costing the charity over £400.

She is now on the road to recovery and is currently settling into her new forever home.

Fay Gibbons, RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford’s Digital Fundraiser, said: “Although we haven’t seen a sharp rise in ‘lockdown pets’ coming through our centre doors, we have definitely had an increase and Ada certainly won’t be the last who will need us to find her a more suitable home.

“For anyone who may be struggling with the difficulties of caring for a pet post lockdown, there’s some really useful information at www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.”

The advice for dog-owners includes:

Give your dog a routine as close as possible to the one they will experience when restrictions are lifted. Help your dog spend more time alone by encouraging them to rest in their own bed or by keeping them in a separate room while you do something else.

Give your dog clear signals about when they can be involved in interactions and when they need to occupy themselves. Chew toys or interactive toys that your dog can use without you can help with this.

You may also want to think about leaving the house without the dog to help your dog to gradually get used to this part of their routine again, easing this in with short periods of time first is recommended to ease any separation anxiety for your dog.

If you are returning to using a dog walker, friend or family member to care for your dog while you are busy, your dog might be very excited or even a little apprehensive having spent time with only you. It can be useful for you to remain home on the first walk or two, just in case your dog needs any extra support from you.

The local RSPCA rehoming centre is a self-funded charity responsible for raising its own funds across the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford areas.

Its team work tirelessly to rehabilitate and rehome over 500 animals every single year and say they simply would not be able to operate with the support and generosity of the community.

To help support the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford this December, you can donate to the charity's Christmas Wish Appeal here: https://www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/christmas-wish-appeal/.