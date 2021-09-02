Afghanistan refugees latest - how people in Calderdale can help

Some of the team at St Augustine's Centre in Halifax

In its latest update, St Augustine's Centre in Halifax - which supports refugees and asylum seekers - says it is looking for second-hand technology such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets

It also appealing for luggage and carry-all bags, men's trainers and walking boots, new toiletries and new socks and underwear.

It has limited storage space and does not need any more donations of clothes.

The best way to help, it says, is to raise funds for its services, such as English classes, immigration help, food services and more, either by fundraising or donating directly.

The centre is also looking for volunteers.

For more information visit www.staugustinescentrehalifax.org.uk/the-afghan-crisis-how-you-can-helpHebden Bridge Trades Club has launched an appeal for old smartphones to donate to refugees.

The phones' memories will be wiped and even if the screens are cracked or sim cards or power leads are missing, they can still be of use.

They can be taken to the Trades Club any day of the week from noon.