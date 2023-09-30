Age UK in Todmorden is teaming up with The Wombles to ask residents donate unwanted items to the shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout the year, to encourage people to join the sustainable movement..

With the weather cooling down the much-loved characters are now joining the Age UK shop in Todmorden to encourage residents to have an end of season clear out and donate any items they no longer want or need.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Todmorden. Picture: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the tee-shirt you only wore once to a BBQ, the Age UK shop in Todmorden urgently needs your unwanted, quality items.

Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the charity, whilst also helping to reduce waste and landfill.

Shelley Ashcroft, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment. To kick-start a new season we’re encouraging everyone in Todmorden to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.