Age UK in Todmorden is teaming up with The Wombles to ask residents donate unwanted items to the shop
The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout the year, to encourage people to join the sustainable movement..
With the weather cooling down the much-loved characters are now joining the Age UK shop in Todmorden to encourage residents to have an end of season clear out and donate any items they no longer want or need.
Whether it’s the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the tee-shirt you only wore once to a BBQ, the Age UK shop in Todmorden urgently needs your unwanted, quality items.
Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the charity, whilst also helping to reduce waste and landfill.
Shelley Ashcroft, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment. To kick-start a new season we’re encouraging everyone in Todmorden to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.
“Donating clothes to the Age UK Todmorden shop, not only ensures that items can be reused and live for longer, but funds raised from donations and sales ensure that the Charity can support more older people across the country.”