All are welcome to open day for Todmorden Town Deal Projects

The event is a chance to find out more about the various Town Deal Projects in development, as part of the Town Investment Plan, which was awarded £17.5M government Town Deal funding earlier this year.

Projects include improvements to green spaces, redevelopment of the town centre, and a range of learning, health, leisure, tourism, enterprise and creative projects.

Project Leads will be on hand to discuss their early-stage business cases in progress. It will also be a chance to meet Board members and find out more about the wider vision and approaches, the process of putting the bid together and how projects have been selected.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden Town Hall.

The Board has identified Sustainability, Inclusion and Youth Engagement as critical to the successful realisation and impacts of all Town Deal projects. Three Local Experts Panels have been established recently to advise and act as critical friends to the Board on these specific areas. Panel Chairs and panel members will be on hand to hear people’s views on this and will be holding ‘conversation’ sessions on how they can best support and ensure the Board and all projects address these important issues for our town. Booking is advisable for these sessions as places are limited.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: "The Open Day is not about what projects are in the Deal, our priorities based on years of consultations have already been accepted by government, but how together as a town we get the best we can from this once in a lifetime investment.