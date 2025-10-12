Almost £600,000 unpaid council tax on Calderdale's empty homes

Calderdale Council is owed around £590,000 in unpaid council tax on empty homes, says a councillor.

As of June 2025, council tax had not been paid on 383 of 2,551 empty homes, according to figures at that point, said Coun Christne Prashad.

Using council tax band A – which includes most Calderdale properties – that represented around £587,000 in unpaid council tax, she said.

Coun Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said there is a significant demand for properties to house homeless people, with Calderdale spending £73,012 on temporary accommodation in August 2025.

In a questions-to-cabinet session at a recent meeting of Calderdale Council’s canbinet, she asked: “Could the portfolio holder confirm firstly whether there are any plans to mitigate the unpaid council tax on empty properties and, secondly, whether Calderdale should be looking to help landlords to bring their properties back into habitable condition rather than spending large amounts of money on temporary accommodation?”

Responding, Coun Silvia Dacre, cabinet member for Resources, said the council was already doing both those things.

“We already seek to collect as much council tax as we can on all properties including empty ones and that we already work with the owners of empty homes to bring those properties back into use,” she said, adding the council employed an empty homes office to offer owners help and advice.

Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said, however, it had limited effect on homelessness levels and temporary accommodation costs as some of those owners simply did not want to sell or rent out their properties.

She agreed bed and breakfasts and hotels were unsuitable as temporary accommodation and the council was trying to increase provision of self-contained temporary accommodation which was more suitable as a home.

These issues saw a multi-service response across the council and with partners to address the scourge of homelessness.

“I can assure you it is not a case of us having to decide what we are going to do – we are already doing it,” said Coun Dacre.

