Amanda Holden makes small Yorkshire Bum Butter business famous

Small Hebden Bridge / Yorkshire business “Bum Butter” is amazed when TV’s Amanda Holden talks about Bum Butter and her bum on TV, radio and in the The Sun.

TV celebrity Amanda Holden is doing a “Big Cycle to Work” from Bude in Cornwall to the London Heart FM studio. It is to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity ( https://www.makesomenoise.com/ )

Happy Bottom Bum Butter is a anti-chafing cream made from natural ingredients, and used by cyclists and runners.

It is a genuine cottage industry, handmade at a kitchen table in a cottage.

Amanda Holden talks about Bum Butter

Charlie Hobbs the founder of Bum Butter is blown away by the sudden publicity and enjoying a sudden surge in sales.

“I woke up Monday morning to a chorus of texts telling me I am on the TV and have been flat out ever since”.

“Amanda and the newspapers are now using “Bum Butter” as the generic term for anti-chafing cream, a bit like all vacuum cleaners are called “Hoovers”. It’s incredible, Amanda has made my small brand a household name, which is super amazing for a small business”.