Amanda Holden makes small Yorkshire Bum Butter business famous
TV celebrity Amanda Holden is doing a “Big Cycle to Work” from Bude in Cornwall to the London Heart FM studio. It is to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity ( https://www.makesomenoise.com/ )
Happy Bottom Bum Butter is a anti-chafing cream made from natural ingredients, and used by cyclists and runners.
It is a genuine cottage industry, handmade at a kitchen table in a cottage.
Charlie Hobbs the founder of Bum Butter is blown away by the sudden publicity and enjoying a sudden surge in sales.
“I woke up Monday morning to a chorus of texts telling me I am on the TV and have been flat out ever since”.
“Amanda and the newspapers are now using “Bum Butter” as the generic term for anti-chafing cream, a bit like all vacuum cleaners are called “Hoovers”. It’s incredible, Amanda has made my small brand a household name, which is super amazing for a small business”.
