Amanda Holden makes small Yorkshire Bum Butter business famous

By charles hobbs
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Small Hebden Bridge / Yorkshire business “Bum Butter” is amazed when TV’s Amanda Holden talks about Bum Butter and her bum on TV, radio and in the The Sun.

TV celebrity Amanda Holden is doing a “Big Cycle to Work” from Bude in Cornwall to the London Heart FM studio. It is to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity ( https://www.makesomenoise.com/ )

Happy Bottom Bum Butter is a anti-chafing cream made from natural ingredients, and used by cyclists and runners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is a genuine cottage industry, handmade at a kitchen table in a cottage.

Amanda Holden talks about Bum ButterAmanda Holden talks about Bum Butter
Amanda Holden talks about Bum Butter

Charlie Hobbs the founder of Bum Butter is blown away by the sudden publicity and enjoying a sudden surge in sales.

“I woke up Monday morning to a chorus of texts telling me I am on the TV and have been flat out ever since”.

“Amanda and the newspapers are now using “Bum Butter” as the generic term for anti-chafing cream, a bit like all vacuum cleaners are called “Hoovers”. It’s incredible, Amanda has made my small brand a household name, which is super amazing for a small business”.

Related topics:YorkshireCornwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice