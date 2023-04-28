News you can trust since 1853
Amazing Halifax volunteer one of 500 chosen to be a Coronation Champion

A kind-hearted woman from Halifax has been picked from millions of people across the country to become a Coronation Champion.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST

Sharon Kilroy, a volunteer from Boothtown Wellbeing Centre, is one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen for the prestigious honour by The King and The Queen Consort.

They have named the champions as part of the official Coronation celebrations, in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Sharon was nominated for her work setting up women’s support group Life Changes Women’s Support Group and helped established Boothtown Wellbeing Centre.

Sharon Kilroy has been chosen for the honour
She impressed judges with her volunteer work supporting the community and establishing a safe and welcoming space for the people of Boothtown and the surrounding area.

Sharon personally underwrites the cost of running the centre and ensures that the support, craft and exercise activities offered are affordable and accessible.

A call out for nominations for the Coronation Champions Awards went out earlier this year to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country.

Almost 5,000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 to 103.

Sharon has now been invited to attend one of the official coronation celebrations and will receive a specially-designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Sharon.

"I set up Boothtown Wellbeing Centre to give back to my local community and am really proud that all my hard work and dedication to get it off the ground has been recognised.”

For more information about Boothtown Wellbeing Centre, visit their Facebook page or email [email protected]

