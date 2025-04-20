An Easter message from the Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is an Easter message to Halifax Courier readers from the Vicar of Halifax, Hilary Barber.

Alleluia Christ is risen! These are the words that will echo round the Minster on Easter Day, as we come to the end of Holy Week and this year’s Festival of Faith 25.

For Christians, Easter has far more significance than Christmas, as we remember the death of Jesus on Good Friday, and his resurrection three days later on Easter Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the same way that Muslims celebrate Eid with the month of Ramadan, so Christians celebrate Easter following the weeks of Lent.

Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax MinsterRevd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster
Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster

And this week it’s also the Festival of Passover for the Jewish community, which makes it a very special and Holy time of the year for all the Abrahamic Faiths here in Calderdale.

For Christians, we believe that death is not the end of life, but the beginning of a new life with God in another place, which we call heaven. The God who created each of us and the whole Universe, eventually calls us back to himself, so that where he is, we can be also.

Like all Festivals, it’s a time of celebration, for family, and for celebrating the new life we see all around us, as spring takes hold, and we begin to see the sun shine and blossom on the trees. Happy Easter everyone!

Related topics:JesusMinster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice