An Evening of History at Holdsworth House with David Glover
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Holdsworth House marketing manager, Liz Howe, said, “The talk entitled "Holdsworth House: An Historical Insight" was a result of the huge appetite for history that our guests show when they visit the hotel. In addition, a recent donation to us by a local Halifax couple, Lynne Sunderland and her late husband Roger, of six large family portraits of ancestors who can be traced back to Holdsworth House, has brought new information to light.”
Glover, a respected authority on Calderdale’s history, captivated the audience with stories ranging from the house’s medieval origins, shedding light on the notable owners figures and events that have taken place in the house over the centuries. During his research, Glover unearthed a mass of connections of one early 19th Century Holdsworth House owner (Elizabeth Wadsworth) to Anne Lister, the Bronte family and Dorothy Wordsworth, sister of poet William. His talk also included details of the current family, the Pearsons, who have owned Holdsworth House since 1962. Many guests remarked on the engaging nature of Glover's storytelling and humour, which brought the past to life with vivid details and images of Halifax.
“We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful event with David Glover,” said Liz Howe. “His deep knowledge and passion for Halifax’s history complemented the atmosphere of our venue perfectly, and we are very grateful to the breadth of research he conducted in preparation for the talk; he has added some hidden gems to our history that we are now able to share with our guests. It was also fabulous to see so many members of the community come together to learn about Holdsworth House’s intriguing history and enjoy a lovely supper!”
As it was a sell-out event, the hotel team decided to film Glover’s talk for others to enjoy. The film will shortly be available on the hotel’s website www.holdsworthhouse.co.uk. The family tree and newly unearthed portraits can be seen at the hotel’s Hall staircase wall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.