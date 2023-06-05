News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

An evening of pétanque at Stones Cricket Club for the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society

The Hebden Bridge Twinning Society enjoyed an entertaining and instructive evening at Stones Cricket Club in Ripponden developing their skills in playing pétanque.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Photo: Hebden Bridge Twinning SocietyPhoto: Hebden Bridge Twinning Society
Photo: Hebden Bridge Twinning Society

The event was organised by vice-president David McKay in conjunction with the cricket club, and everyone was very impressed by the facilities and training provided.

A delicious fish and chip supper was also provided.

“Where else to be on a Friday evening,” said Val Stevens, President of Hebden Bridge Twinning Society, and winner, along with Oliver Scholefield, of the competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Vraiment merveilleux,” said David McKay, who was runner-up along with Mary Barton Marshall.

Related topics:President