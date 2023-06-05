An evening of pétanque at Stones Cricket Club for the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society
The Hebden Bridge Twinning Society enjoyed an entertaining and instructive evening at Stones Cricket Club in Ripponden developing their skills in playing pétanque.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
The event was organised by vice-president David McKay in conjunction with the cricket club, and everyone was very impressed by the facilities and training provided.
A delicious fish and chip supper was also provided.
“Where else to be on a Friday evening,” said Val Stevens, President of Hebden Bridge Twinning Society, and winner, along with Oliver Scholefield, of the competition.
“Vraiment merveilleux,” said David McKay, who was runner-up along with Mary Barton Marshall.