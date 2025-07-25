Councillors faced chants of “they don’t care about our air” as angry residents descended on Halifax Town Hall.

Sowerby Bridge residents and other supporters opposing the granting of an environmental permit to Calder Valley Skip Hire (CVSH) – allowing it to operate a small waste incineration plant in the town - lobbied Calderdale councillors arriving at a council meeting on Wednesday night.

Inside the meeting a 2,400-strong petition was presented by Coun Simon Ashton (Lab, Sowerby Bridge).

He told councillors it backs legal action being brought by a resident – Malcolm Powell – who is seeking a judicial review into the council’s decision to grant the permit.

Protesters lobby councillors over the incinerator outside Halifax Town Hall

Coun Ashton said it implores the council to rescind the permit – something within the gift of the authority and its officers – and avoid “significant” legal costs of resisting the legal action in court.

Uncertainty of the situation is affecting residents who might be impacted by the incinerator’s operation in a multitude of ways – objectors cite potential air quality and health impacts – he said.

“Constituents have raised their voice and I urge this council to listen – please heed this petition and consider rescinding the permit,” said Coun Ashton.

Residents have frequently questioned council cabinet members about the decision to grant the permit being delegated to officers rather than being taken by elected members.

Councillor Simon Ashton and campaigner Jane Pugh with the 2,400 signature petition protesting the Sowerby Bridge incinerator plans

Answering a question from resident Nigel Marklew, leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said a recommendation from the authority’s place scrutiny board in January – that cabinet should consider changes allowing decisions like this to be debated and voted on by elected members in public meetings – would be considered at the next cabinet meeting.

The day before the meeting, residents, representatives of MPs Kate Dearden (Halifax) and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley) and councillors Ashton, Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) and David Veitch (Lab, Elland) met with CVSH representatives to question how the company intends to comply with planning conditions and how emissions from the incinerator will be monitored and managed, with council officers attending to observe and provide technical context.

Coun Wilkinson said councillors and the MPs have written to the council’s leader and chief executive requesting “urgent” assurances planning conditions will be enforced rigorously and seeking clarity on how the site will be monitored to ensure compliance.

“Today’s meeting was positive, with the company’s new owners acknowledging the condition of the site needs improvement and expressing a desire to build a good relationship within the community.

“However, there is still much work to do in terms of securing the level of assurance needed if residents are going to have any peace of mind,” he said.

A high court judge refused claimant Mr Powell permission to apply for a judicial review but he is submitting a request for reconsideration of this.

A complicated history has seen Calderdale Council refuse planning permission for the incinerator, that decision being overturned on appeal to the planning inspectorate.

At a public inquiry, a planning inspector effectively refused an earlier bid for the key permit citing health risks but ,as the law stands, companies can lodge further applications, and a second was granted by the council late last year.