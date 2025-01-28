Animal Shelter in Todmorden "devastated" after it is completely demolished by Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An animal shelter in Todmorden says they are devastated after it was completely demolished during Storm Eowyn.

The Full Of Joy Sanctuary, which operates on the hills between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, suffered huge damage during the storm on Friday, and has now launched an appeal to raise £15,000 and rebuild the site.

All the animals in the shelter's care survived the storm unscathed, including four ponies, a goat, pigs, geese, sheep, and a cockerel. but the powerful winds destroyed the stables and storage building on the sanctuary's grounds.

"Our priority was always the safety of our animals," said TJ Rowen, one of the volunteers who run the sanctuary.

The Full of Joy Sanctuary in Todmorden

"Thanks to our dedicated volunteer team's quick action, every single animal was moved to secure temporary shelter during the storm's peak.

"We’re devastated at the damage; we need to re-build to give our animals a safe and loving home.

"Many of them have suffered neglect or abuse, and we only exist to give them a happy, loving home.

"We are a small organisation with few resources and rely on the goodwill of our supporters and volunteers.

"We are incredibly lucky to have friends who can give us temporary shelter for the animals, but we need to re-build quickly.

"It was traumatic for our goat Gimli, who we recently re-homed, after being kept tethered in a yard outside a house, and our newest pony, Rodney, who has recently had to have treatment after a life of neglect and abuse."

The sanctuary, which relies entirely on volunteer support and charitable donations, is now assessing the full extent of the damage and developing a rebuilding plan.

A clean-up with volunteers and supporters was held on Saturday to clear the destroyed buildings and ensure the animals' welfare.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/full-of-joy-sanctuary?utm_term=MWvzkvmen.