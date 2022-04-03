Anne Lister gets her very own post box topper thanks to Halifax WI group
Huge celebrations for Halifax heroine Anne Lister are underway - and now she even has her own post box topper.
By sarah fitton
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 5:09 pm
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 5:12 pm
Talented members of WI group Siddal Sisters have made this impressive knitted creation dedicated to the famous landowner and entrepreneur.
The group meet at the Maurice Jagger centre at 7pm on the first Wednesday of the month. For more information email [email protected]
Today marks the 231st birthday of Anne Lister and a week of events is taking place across Halifax and beyond.
