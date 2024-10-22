Overgate Hospice's Annual Ball

Overgate Hospice say the £70,000 raised by their annual Ball will fund the new overnight relatives room as part of their Big Build Appeal.

The event attracted 320 guests from across Calderdale at The Venue in Barkisland, and was compered by Billy Wheadon.

In addition to a three-course dinner, guests had the chance to participate in a unique “prize-winning balloon” event, with prizes donated by local businesses.

The night’s auction featured sought-after prizes such as a skiing holiday at a luxury French chalet, a fine dining experience at Royal Ascot and tickets to the sold-out Oasis concert at Heaton Park.

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser at Overgate, said: “Thanks to the incredible kindness of the Calderdale community, we raised an astounding £70,000.

"This remarkable achievement will go directly towards funding a much-needed overnight relatives room as part of our Big Build Appeal, bringing us one step closer to building a new hospice for Calderdale.

“The relatives room will offer a comforting space where loved ones can stay close to their family members during the most difficult times, and it’s thanks to the attendees’ contributions that we are able to make this possible.

"Your support not only helps us build a new facility but also strengthens the compassionate care we provide to those in need.

“We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to you all for being part of such an amazing night of fundraising and to our event sponsors on the night IFT Wealth Management Ltd, DD Porter Construction and Chair of Board Trustees Catherine Riley and her husband Jonathan Freeman."