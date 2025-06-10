Apology and repairs pledged at Halifax playground branded 'absolute disgrace'
The play area at the Dodge Holme Estate in Mixenden has been branded “an absolute disgrace”, “unsafe” and “dirty”, with holes in the flooring and a pole left sticking up from a removed piece of play equipment.
Chair of Dodge Holme Tenants and Residents Association, Mandy O’Shea, said: “This park is not fit for purpose but unfortunately for these poor children actually on the Dodge Holme Estate, it is all they have.
"It is an absolute disgrace, unsafe and dirty.
"There is one baby swing and one normal. There is no inclusion on this park for children with disabilities, never mind the hole in the fence.
"It's a disgrace as the rest of Mixenden has had money spent on parks yet us down the Dodge go above and beyond for the whole community, organising clean ups and community events.”
Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods, said repairs have been arranged.
“When we became aware of the holes in the playground’s safety surface, we removed the dish roundabout near the damaged surface to prevent people using that area.
“We’re sorry that this part of the playground is out of action for the moment.
"We have worked with Together Housing to arrange repairs to the safety surface and a contractor will carry these out as soon as possible.
“We will put the roundabout back in the play area when the repairs to the floor are complete.
"The roundabout’s supporting pole is embedded in the ground, so we have placed warning tape around this.”