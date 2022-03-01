Appeal launched after death of Brighouse man

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Peter Warrington.

Mr Warrington, aged 75, passed away on February 5 2022.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford Coroners

What is the role of the coroner?

The Coroner has a duty to investigate those deaths that are reported to the Coroner. This can be as a result of a referral from a hospital, GP or in the case of a death in the community, the police.

The Coroner’s enquiries are made for the Coroner by the Coroner’s officers and are carried out as sensitively as possible, but the Coroner must still ensure that proper enquiries are made.

The Coroner is an independent judicial officer appointed to investigate all sudden, violent and unexplained deaths of persons who have either died in, or whose bodies are brought into, the area.