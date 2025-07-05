Appeal launched to raise £500,000 to support families through baby loss at Calderdale Royal Hospital

An appeal has been launched to raise half a million pounds for a new bereavement suite and counselling room at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The Maternity Bereavement Appeal aims to make sure that everyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death, who is cared for by the hospital Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, gets the support they need, in an environment that’s right for them.

The funds raised will be used to create a comfortable, self-contained, home from home, giving families the support and privacy they need at such a difficult time.

Sarah Hall, Specialist Bereavement Midwife, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that our current bereavement facilities don’t support families in the best way possible and we need to change that.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax

“The grief experienced by families is profound and can be made more difficult when they experience this in the middle of a busy labour ward, surrounded by mothers and families celebrating new life.

"Baby loss can affect anyone and has far reaching consequences across our communities. The care that bereaved parents receive in hospital following the death of their baby is crucial and small details can mean a great deal to recently bereaved parents.”

Natalie, one of the parents supporting the appeal, has shared her experience: “It’s important for families to have the opportunity to make memories with their baby, as this is the only thing they leave the hospital with.”

Felicity, from the local Sands group, who work to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, said: “Having a new and enhanced dedicated bereavement suite for families experiencing the loss of their baby means a great deal to the community.

“The current room is not ideal, during my own experience, I could hear other babies crying while I was desperately hoping to hear my own baby cry, knowing that moment would never come. For anyone going through the unimaginable, having a quiet, peaceful and calm environment will be an immense comfort and will make a painful situation a little more bearable.”

Emma Kovaleski, Head of the Trust’s Charity and Volunteering Services, said: “If we meet our target, the bereavement suite will make such a huge difference to the care we give to families at one of the most difficult times in their lives.

“This is our biggest ever appeal and we are encouraging people across Calderdale and Huddersfield to get behind this important cause. Unfortunately, many of us have family, friends, and loved ones who may have experienced baby loss, or miscarriage, and it’s an appeal which will be close to many of our hearts.”

Find out how to get involved by visiting https://www.chftcharity.co.uk/our-amazing-appeals/maternity-bereavement-appeal.