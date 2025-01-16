Appeal to help pay wages of Calderdale bar forced to close after blaze
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Honest John, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, was severely damaged by a fire at the weekend and is likely to be closed for three to six months.
While insurance will hopefully cover the cost of repairs, wages were not included and the owners had to take out a loan to make sure staff were not out of pocket.
A GoFundMe page has since been opened to help cover the costs.
Posting on the page, the owners said: “The Honest John is our life. Every penny we make goes back into the business.
"We don't do this for the money, if we did, we would have got out a long time ago.
"We do it because of what our little bar/restaurant brings to Todmorden. We have created a safe and welcoming space for young, old, LGBTQIA+ and various community groups to use and enjoy.
"We employ a fantastic group of people, most of them have been with us for some time.
"Having read all the comments, messages and emails, it's apparent that The Honest John means just as much to you, our customers, as it does to us and our team.”
The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The bar said it was contained to one room at the back of the building but a lot of stock was damaged and the rest of the building was affected by smoke.
The building’s ornate lounge area was not directly affected by the fire.
Customers posted messages of support on the bar’s Facebook page.
Jaime Denker said: “Oh my god, this is awful. I’m glad everyone is safe though. I hope you get it sorted soon and there’s not too much damage.
"Hopefully see you all soon.”
Sally Elizabeth said: “Very sad to see this happen to such lovely people who have worked so hard.
"Hoping you get sorted and continue as you are much loved in our little town.”
Gina Colby: “I'm so sorry this happened and relieved that no one was hurt and the building was saved. Will definitely visit once you are back on your feet.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.