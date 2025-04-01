April Fool's Day: New name Halifax's Acapulco, chippy smell candles and boyband joining Halifax Panthers among best April Fool pranks
Social media has been awash with posts trying to catch people out for April 1.
Halifax nightclub The Acapulco told customers it would be changing its name – to Club Tropicana.
A post this morning claimed the club had been sold to European nightclub firm “Floora-Pil Leisure” and would be becoming a drum and bass club.
The team there even accompanied their post with mocked up new Club Tropicana signs.
Halifax Panthers also tried to fool people by saying recently-reformed boyband Five were the club’s new commercial partners.
"If Ya Gettin’ Down into Halifax this April and you Keep on Movin’ to The Shay, you might notice some new branding around the place,” the club posted.
"The reunited boy band have decided to back the fax, so Put Your Hands Up for a special performance at half-time of an upcoming home game.”
Holywell Green Fisheries tried to convince people they were stocking ‘Fragrance of Fish and Chips’ and ‘Scent of Salt and Vinegar’ candles, and there were many people who shared a post claiming to advertise “squirrels eggs” for sale.