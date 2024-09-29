Sophie Page with her award

Architecture student Sophie Page from Sowerby Bridge has won the 2024 Women in Property National Student award.

She received the accolade at Best of the Best awards dinner, held in Claridge’s, London on September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie, who is in her third year of study at Cardiff University, competed against 12 other students in the national finals of the prestigious awards programme, now in its 18th year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Course leaders from all over the UK are invited to nominate their top students on the second year of a built environment degree course.

Following a tough selection process, regional awards winners were announced at events held throughout the UK in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a regional winner, Sophie was then grilled at Savills in the City of Westminster by a panel of industry experts, responding to questions about her architectural coursework, personal skills, professional potential, and understanding of the industry.

Jennifer Winyard, National Chair of Women in Property and Senior Strategic Land Manager at Barratt Homes, said: “What a fabulous outcome for Sophie, who was up against an amazing, talented group of women for the final stage of this nine-month process.

"This year I have talked a lot about unlocking one’s potential, recognising our own skills and developing our capabilities, none more so than through the National Student Awards programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted for all our finalists and, in particular, for Sophie, who excelled. These women will be a credit to our industry, and we would like to thank them all for their hard work and professionalism.”

Sophie said: “I am in awe of the exceptional talent that surrounds me and feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to stand among such a remarkable group of finalists this year.

"The entire experience has been both incredibly exciting and rewarding in countless ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to remaining an active part of this wonderful organisation, which continues to uplift and empower women in the industry.”

Sophie receives a prize of £1,000, and a trophy, as well as becoming a member and ambassador for Women in Property.