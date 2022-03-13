Artists brighten up Halifax charity's building with stunning mural

Georgette Sunderland and Nancy McCarthy have hand painted a mural in St Augustine’s Centre's common room. Annie Sloan donated the paint for the mural.

"We felt that in the light of recent events with a need to support Afghan refugees especially and now refugees from the Ukraine, that the centre would benefit from a lift to brighten the room and hopefully bring a smile to people in need of help and assistance," said Georgette.

"I have also donated and installed a mural to the wonderful little salon that the centre is building in the basement.

"Many of the refugees are skilled workers who are permitted to live but not work here, so those with hairdressing skills are donating their skills and time to cutting the hair of other people in need.

"The hairdressing chairs were donated by my friend Sam Brannon, of Brannons Hairdresssers in Burnley. The volunteers and staff are still building this and would welcome any donations so that they can buy mirrors and more equipment for the salon.

"The centre feels really special and has such a good community vibe!"

For more information about volunteering opportunities and other ways to help St Augustine's Centre, visit https://www.staugustinescentrehalifax.org.uk/

The mural is in the centre's common room