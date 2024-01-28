Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club awarded ATQ with a £950 grant to go towards tech equipment for its students.

ATQ provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

Ask The Question CIC thanks Hebden Bridge Rotary Club for support in purchasing new laptops and headset

ATQ has been awarded the grant to buy two laptops and a headset to enable them to carry out online lessons.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question, said, “We are absolutely delighted that the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge have chosen to support our cause.

"The Rotary Club’s generous grant has allowed us to provide laptops to our students which can be used for research in their studies, increasing their independent learning resources, confidence in their educational aspirations and self-esteem and resilience, as they will now have the same resources as their peers.

“It will also allow us to build on a huge goal for ATQ; reaching more vulnerable young people who need our support.”

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge said: “We are thrilled to announce a £950 grant to Ask the Question (ATQ) for new laptops and a headset. ATQ works to improve educational outcomes for vulnerable Calderdale children and young people who have been affected by adverse childhood experiences and whose education and confidence has suffered as a result.