Auction of Calderdale artist's work raises hundreds of pounds for Overgate Hospice

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Overgate with an auction of works by local artist Ronald Mitchell following a generous donation to the hospice’s Todmorden charity shop.

The artwork was donated by Michael Mitchell, Ronald’s son.

Shop manager, Helen Kane, recognised the art’s worth and contacted James Gibson, Overgate’s hospice heroes fundraiser, to organise an auction at Platform One Gallery in Todmorden train station.

Watercolourist Ronald, who passed away in 2023, lived in Calderdale all his life, growing up near Halifax and then finally settling at Slack Top, near Heptonstall, where he lived happily for 55 years.

Largely self-taught, Ronald became an excellent and prolific watercolour artist during his life. He was inspired by his local Calderdale scenery as it provided extensive inspiration for his paintings.

Ronald regularly walked on an evening along the many footpaths around his home, sometimes sketching or photographing the old mills, buildings and surrounding hills.

In the late 1990’s he appeared on Channel 4’s ‘Watercolour Challenge’, presented by Hannah Gordon and filmed just down the road in Hebden Bridge.

He was member, treasurer and often tutor at Mytholmroyd Art Group for many years, he was always happy to help any newcomers to the group, who regularly exhibited in Todmorden Town Hall’s annual art exhibition.

Michael said: “It was really wonderful to be able to attend the auction of my dad’s watercolour paintings.

"My father was a quiet man and would have been truly humbled by the event.

"During a lifetime of painting, he had never had any interest in exhibiting his work.

"We are really pleased that so many of his watercolours, many of local scenery, have found new homes with people who really appreciate them, and in turn have raised funds for the valuable work that Overgate do.”

Shop manager Helen said: “It was a real privilege to be able to showcase a talented local artist and, in turn, support Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal.

"The generosity of those who attended was quite overwhelming!”

Overgate’s hospice heroes fundraiser James said: “I would really like to give Helen and all the wonderful volunteers from the Overgate Todmorden shop who came to the art auction at Platform One Gallery a massive thank you.

“Helen was a perfect ambassador for Overgate Hospice throughout this whole process.

"She recognised a new fundraising activity, was keen to engage the local community in Todmorden, and inspired her volunteers to come along to represent our wonderful hospice and shout about the Big Build Appeal.

"And as if that wasn’t enough, Helen visited local art dealers in Tod to generate interest in the event, resulting in one dealer attending and spending around £125 on various pieces.

“I cannot emphasise enough how above and beyond Helen went, and Nicolette at the gallery couldn’t praise her enough either!”