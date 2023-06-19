News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
Award for teenage hero who rescued baby after West Vale burning car bus drama

An inspiring young woman has been recognised for the courage she showed after the Calderdale bus she was on was hit by a burning car.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

As reported by the Courier, Aleira Kiran – an A-level student at The Crossley Heath School and Ryburn Valley High School - was among around 40 people on the 503 when it was crashed into by a car on fire in West Vale.

Despite being in shock herself, brave Aleira came to the aid of a traumatised mum who was struggling to get off the bus because of the mayhem.

She was pleading with other passengers for help and it was Aleira who volunteered to take her baby to safety, shielding the little girl with her hood as she carried her.

Aleira Kiran has been officially recognised for her courage, being presented with a certificate by Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans. Aleira is pictured here with her father Shakeel Faraz, Coun Evans and Mayoress Rosie TatchellAleira Kiran has been officially recognised for her courage, being presented with a certificate by Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans. Aleira is pictured here with her father Shakeel Faraz, Coun Evans and Mayoress Rosie Tatchell
Aleira Kiran has been officially recognised for her courage, being presented with a certificate by Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans. Aleira is pictured here with her father Shakeel Faraz, Coun Evans and Mayoress Rosie Tatchell
Now she has been officially recognised for her bravery, being presented with a certificate and a gift card by Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans at a ceremony last week.

Accompanying the 18-year-old was her dad Mohammed Shakeel Faraz, an entrepreneur from Liversedge who founded Heckmondwike food bank The Wishing Well.

He said at the time of the drama: “We’re so proud of her. She has always put others first.

"She is inspirational.”

As well as studying for her A-levels, Aleira is a qualified boxing coach and runs free boxing classes for other youngsters.

There were around 40 people on the 503 bus when it was crashed into by a car on fire.

Dramatic video which captured the moment the car hit the First vehicle was described by many as like something from a Hollywood blockbuster.

Related topics:West ValeCalderdaleMayor