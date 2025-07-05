Bailiff Bridge Beavers and Cubs help to clean up community with a litter pick

Beavers and Cubs from Bailiff Bridge Scout Group spent an evening cleaning up their community with a litter pick in the streets, paths and parks around the village.

Over 40 young people aged between 6 and 11 were joined by their volunteer leaders and parents for over two hours of collecting and tidying.

Members of the Friends of Wellholme Park charity also came to support the Scout Group, giving them litter picking tips and explaining the importance of their work to keep the community clean, green and welcoming.

Beavers litter picking in Bailiff Bridge alongside Carla and Graham from Friends of Wellholme Park.

The children and adults were able to carry out the extensive litter pick due to investment from Calderdale Council’s Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Ward Forum.

The Scout Group was awarded a grant to purchase high visibility jackets and litter pickers allowing the Beavers and Cubs to all take part together.

Stephen Naylor, Chair of Bailiff Bridge Scout Group, said: “We are always proud to support the community we are part of and enjoyed spending an evening picking up rubbish and clearing litter.

“The experience not only was a clean-up, but it allowed our young people to learn more about the importance of leaving no trace, keeping our parks, streets and paths free from rubbish, and being proud of where we live.

Cubs litter picking in Bailiff Bridge alongside Carla and Graham from Friends of Wellholme Park.

“I also want to thank our local councillors and the Ward Forum for allowing us to invest in the equipment that means we can carry out regular litter picks, and thank the Friends of Wellholme Park who do such incredible work to keep our town looking its best for residents and visitors.”