Barge and Barrel pub in Elland steps in to host music festival

The show will go on after Barge and Barrel in Elland has stepped in to host a charity music festival this weekend.

The Windmill Fest in Northowram was due to be cancelled but has now been moved to the pub and renamed Barge and Barrel Fest, which will host 21 bands and singers across three days

There will also be face painting, children’s activities, and a raffle and an auction in aid of Overgate Hospice

Organisers are hoping the event will become an annual feature at the pub.

Michael Duke, who has taken over the pub with colleague Marsha Jones, said: Our chosen charity is Overgate Hospice, so we’ll be running fundraising events throughout the weekend.

“It’s a free event but there’ll be nine rotating cask ales, lagers, ciders, wines, spirits, food all day, great music, a great atmosphere and lots of fun and laughter.”

Michael says the pub has taken a new direction since being taken over a couple of months ago.

“We’ve increased sales, we’re trying to put a traditional pub back on track.

“We’ve got rotating cask ales, we’ve introduced live music, we’ve started a Motown and Northern Soul night, an acoustic jam session, and we’re running an American barbecue and grill, which can also be eaten as a takeaway.”

The Pathfinders will get the event underway on Friday at 9pm, with the event running from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Breakfast will be served at the pub from 9am on Sunday, with all proceeds going to Overgate Hospice.