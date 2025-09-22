A former MEP who was born and educated in Halifax has died at the age of 87.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Seal was key to securing money from the European Economic Community’s regional fund to help refurbish Square Chapel in Halifax.

He was born in Halifax, educated at Heath Grammar School and went on to study for his PhD in Control Engineering at University of Bradford and then attended the European Business School in Fontainebleau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Seal worked as a chemical engineer for ICI, then as a computer consultant and lecturer at Huddersfield Polytechnic.

Former West Yorkshire Member of the European Parliament Barry Seal has died, aged 87

He had served in Bradford Council for eight years from 1971, including being leader of the Labour Group.

In 1979, he was elected in the first direct elections to the European Parliament as a Labour MEP, where he stayed for 20 years.

Whilst working in Brussels, he was leader of the Labour MEPs for a year in 1988, served a term as chair of the Economic and Monetary Committee and as president of the parliament’s delegation to the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A keen advocate for the NHS, in 2002 he became chairman of Kirklees Primary Care NHS Trust and in 2007 became chairman of Bradford District Care Trust and then chair of Age UK in Leeds.

He had been married to his wife Frances for 62 years.

He had been suffering from chronic leukaemia for many years and was being treated as part of in a clinical trial at St James Hospital in Leeds.

However, the disease developed into Acute Myeloid Leukaemia during the last few months, said Mr Seal’s family.

His daughter Catherine Seal, said: “My dad was a real character and will leave a huge gap in our lives and that of many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was incredibly driven and always looking for the next challenge, whether that be political or personal – from building own sports car from a kit, obtaining his light aircraft pilot license to breeding horses.

“We are grateful that he died peacefully at home with his family and wonderful carers looking after him.”

He leaves behind his wife Frances, two children Catherine and Robert, and two granddaughters.