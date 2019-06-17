BBC One show Question Time coming to Square Chapel in Halifax next week

Halifax’s Square Chapel will host an edition of the BBC One show Question Time on Thursday, June 27.

People from Halifax and the surrounding area can apply to be part of the audience via bbc.co.uk/questiontime or by phone on 0330 123 9988.

Fiona Bruce in the Question Time studio

There are approximately 100 people in the audience, selected to ensure political balance.

Question Time began on Tuesday, 25 September 1979, and celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year.

Fiona Bruce took over as host of the show in January 2019, becoming the first female host in the programme’s history.

Host Fiona Bruce said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing Question Time to Halifax. As well as our political panellists, we always enjoy hearing from a wide range of local voices wherever we are across the UK each week, and our studio audiences are a crucial part of the programme’s lively debates.

“I would encourage everyone in Halifax and the surrounding areas to apply to have their voice heard and get involved.”

Panel members for the Halifax programme are expected to be announced next week.