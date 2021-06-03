Ben Faulks announced as latest ambassador for Ask The Question CIC

Hebden Bridge community interest company, Ask The Question, has announced that Ben Faulks, the R.T.S winner & Bafta Award nominated actor best known for playing ‘Mr Bloom’ on Cbeebies, is set to join their team as an ambassador.

In his role as ambassador, Ben will be raising awareness of the C.I.C. and working alongside the board to ensure that all of their students are able to reach their potential, providing guidance for those students interested in a career in the arts.

Ask The Question C.I.C. launched in 2017 in Hebden Bridge, and enables local children in Calderdale from disadvantaged backgrounds who have experienced adverse childhood experiences to access private, individualised tuition and mentorship.

The CIC has already worked with around 80 students, over half of which were care experienced, and enabled them to reach their potential, with two of their students this year set to attend Russell Group universities in September.

Ben has already worked with the CIC back in December last year, and launched two excellent promotional videos raising awareness of Ask The Question being chosen as one of the Coop’s local causes.

Ben said: “I am delighted to be joining the team as an ambassador. Now, more than ever, it’s essential that we provide support to those students who most need it. Ask The Question C.I.C. is a fantastic organisation, and I very much look forward to raising awareness of the work they do.”