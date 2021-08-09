Ben Nevis challenge set to be biggest yet for Halifax couple’s efforts to support amputees

Ben Lovell, Laura lovell and Paul Buttery,

Ben Lovell and his wife Laura, who live in Queensbury, are aiming to improve the lives of amputees by operating a retreat in Tenerife, for which they are running a

series of fundraising ventures.

Ben lost his leg in 2017 through an undiagnosed blood clot and subsequently struggled with his mental health, experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Ben lovell, Laura Lovell, Jamie Lovell, Josh Elliott, Ollie Barlow, Keir Nicholson, Lewis Martin, David Parr, Becky Turner, Rich Turner, Chris Wilde, Lisa Eagleton Mur, Gavin Eagleton Mur, Natalie Phillips, Paul Ellis, James Cairns and others at the walk in Wales

But he is now determined to try and help others going through what he has experienced.

They were part of a group of more than 40 people who walked Pen y Fan in Wales, reaching the top in under two hours.

“But we felt this wasn’t enough,” said Laura, “so set off towards another peak, taking on a route that the SAS use to train!

“We had one of the biggest turn outs to date.”

Ben and Laura are now set to tackle Ben Nevis on August 16, with more than 40 others again expected to join them.

Ben is also set to take part in a charity football match on August 29.

“We are £2,000 off our £13,000 target to take six amputee children and their families on holiday,” said Laura.

“We have just returned from our very first adult paid camp and the outcome has been amazing, some of the guest have even rebooked onto the camp we have in September.

“One lady who hasn’t been out of her wheelchair in two years didn’t get back in it since stepping into the camp.

“Another guest who suffered a huge panic attack on the first evening was practically giving stand up comedy on the fifth night!

“Our amp camp kids ambassador is Daisy May Demetre, who is the first double amputee disabled model to walk New York and Paris Fashion Week.

“She will also be attending every kids camp we run.