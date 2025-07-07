Bereaved dad from Halifax announces his latest extreme challenges in aid of stillbirth research

A Halifax dad has announced his latest extreme challenges to raise vital funds for stillbirth research.

Ben Moorhouse has completed several physical fundraising challenges in aid of the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, and in memory of his daughter Kallipateira.

This Saturday, Ben will walk 120 miles non-stop, without sleep, from the Angel of the North in Gateshead to the clinic in Manchester, before then flying to Rhodes in Greece, where he will climb the steep mountain road to the Prophet Elias Monastery in Faliraki an exhausting 50 times.

This will be done on Sunday, July 20, in the height of the scorching Greek summer.

Ben is aiming to raise £10,000 for Professor Alexander Heazell and the Manchester-based team, who lead UK research to reduce preventable stillbirths and support families through pregnancy after loss.

Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson founded The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which funds research and supports families affected by baby loss.

In 2020, their son Apollon was born safely at the Rainbow Clinic, thanks to the specialist care of Professor Heazell.

“This year has brought mountains I’ve had to climb emotionally and physically,” said Ben. “Now, I’m preparing to put myself through the mill, fuelled by love, grief, and purpose.

"There’s no pain greater than holding your dead baby in your arms but every step I take will honour Kallipateira and help save other babies across the UK.

"I will once again show that because of love and a reason, anything is possible.”

Professor Alexander Heazell said: “Ben’s unwavering commitment is extraordinary.

"His support has already helped us improve care for families and expand our research into stillbirth prevention.

"These challenges will fund new projects that could save lives.”

Dignity Funerals, through Lawrence Funeral Directors in Halifax, are the headline sponsors of Ben’s 2025 challenge.

Stuart Cox, head of public affairs at Dignity, said: “Ben is a true inspiration. We’re honoured to support The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation and the vital work they do in memory of Kallipateira.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kmf2025.