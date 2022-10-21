Bereaved dad from Halifax seeking sponsorship for his next extreme challenge

The bereaved father from Halifax, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018, will be taking on another extreme challenge to help support research to help save babies’ lives nationally.

Next week, on October 26, will mark Kallipateira's fourth birthday.

In July, Ben walked 180 miles non-stop from London to Manchester in 55 hours during the record-breaking UK heatwave, raising thousands to support research.

Ben Moorhouse

And last week, on Baby Loss Awareness Week, Ben completed 50 laps of the Shibden Wall in just eight hours in honour of all babies who have died.

He also spoke out for all dads who he believes are treat very differently following the death of a baby.

Ben’s next extreme challenge will not be taking place until next summer, but he is seeking an official headline sponsor to come on board and be part of his team.

Ben said: “People thought this year's 180 mile was a big distance to do non-stop, but in 2023 I will push limits even further and I am sure most people will be shocked at what will be announced.

"I am just a bereaved dad who wants to make his daughter proud.

"Every baby deserves a chance at life and no parent should have to experience the devastation and pain of the death of a baby.

"I held my daughter. I stroked her hair and kissed her. I sang songs to Kallipateira. I never got to see her open her eyes.”

