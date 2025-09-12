Bereaved dad from Halifax to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week with two extreme fundraising challenges

Bereaved dad Ben Moorhouse has organised another extreme challenge to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 to 15).

On Saturday, October 11, Ben will take on a special one-day endurance challenge, first walking Trooper Lane in Halifax, one of Yorkshire’s steepest cobbled climbs, 26 times in a row. The number 26 represents the date his daughter Kallipateira was stillborn.

After the climbs, Ben will walk 30 miles from Halifax to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, via Wainhouse Tower and Saddleworth Moor.

St Mary’s is home to Professor Alexander Heazell and the world-renowned Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre, whose research and care saved the life of Ben and Gaynor’s son, Apollon Alexandros, born in May 2020.

Through The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, Ben is committed to funding their life-saving work, to help reduce the number of preventable stillbirths.

In friendship with Calderdale Council, the Foundation will mark the week by lighting up Wainhouse Tower from October 13 to 15 in remembrance of all the babies who have died.

A Service of Remembrance will also take place at Halifax Minster on Sunday, October 12, at 6pm, bringing families and supporters together to reflect and remember.

Earlier this summer, Ben completed two intense physical extreme challenges within one week, walking 120 miles non-stop in 35 hours from the Angel of the North to Manchester.

Then, on the Greek island of Rhodes, starting just six hours after landing, he completed 50 ascents of the mountain road to Prophet Elias Monastery Faliraki in just 13 hours.

“Baby Loss Awareness Week is a good opportunity to speak out even more about the subject of stillbirth,” Ben said.

"Sadly, most of society does not wish to hear about a subject so raw and painful. But the reality is this happens every single day in the UK, and many of these deaths could have been prevented.

"I would like to ask the public for your kindness with a donation – to help make sure other families don’t have to experience the devastation we live with, and to help reduce the number of preventable stillbirths.

“When I held Kallipateira in my arms, I promised her I would do her proud. I will always be her voice. Every baby deserves a chance at life.”

All funds raised for Bens Baby Loss Awareness Week Challenge will go directly to Professor Heazell’s research team at the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/blaw2025.