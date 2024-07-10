"After some bad injuries in 2023 I have had the best training camp in years and am ready to go.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Moorhouse will be taking on his latest extreme challenge on Saturday in memory of his daughter Kallipateira was who stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018.

Ben, 40, from Halifax, will walk from Wainhouse Tower in Halifax to Blackpool. From Blackpool he will then walk to the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre and Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester.

Ben will walk the 110 miles non-stop and with no sleep day and night to Manchester, finishing the following day.

He will be supported by partner Gaynor Thompson in the support vehicle.

Ben Moorhouse

At the 79-mile stage of Preston, Ben will be joined by Professor Alexaner Heazell, the director of the Tommy's Stillbirth Research Centre in Manchester.

In August, Ben will then head to the Greek island of Rhodes and on August 17, during the height of summer, he will take on the island’s famous Tsambika Monastery on the east coast.

The famous Monastery has 300 steps from the bottom to the top and is perched at an altitude of 240 metres. Ben will be taking this on a total of 100 times in one day.

Ben has already made history on the Greek island when in August 2021 he became the only person to walk around the full perimeter non-stop – a total of 150 miles in 42 hours.

Ben has set himself a target of £10,000 for both extreme challenges with all funds going directly to Professor Heazell and his team to support research to help save babies’ lives.

Ben has so far raised £2,143 towards his target.

In October 2018, Ben’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in Calderdale and the couple then experienced a miscarriage in May 2019 at nine weeks of pregnancy. Kallipateira’s death was fully preventable.

Ben and Gaynor launched their own charity to help save babies’ lives through research and support other parents who have experienced the death of a baby.

Following the stillbirth of their daughter and miscarriage, they knew if they wanted to have the best chance of another child with a better outcome, they must be cared for by Professor Heazell and on May 23, 2020, Ben and partner Gaynor Thompson gave birth to their rainbow baby boy Apollon in Manchester.

Ben said: “I am looking forward to doing Kallipateira proud with my two extreme challenges.

"I have had to get through some personal hurdles both physically and mentally to get to where I needed to be.

"After some bad injuries in 2023 I have had the best training camp in years and am ready to go.

"The biggest challenge I will always face is raising the money so if anyone can please help me with a donation it would he be fantastic. Every single penny raised goes direct to the cause to help save babies’ lives.

"Every day in the UK there are on average nine babies stillborn and many of these deaths could have been prevented.

"These are beautiful fully developed babies who should be alive. As a grieving dad who each day feels the pain of Kallipateira’s devastating death I must now raise more vital funds for Professor Heazell and his team to support research so that other families nationally don’t have to experience the pain that we do every day.“

Professor Heazell said: “We are delighted that Ben is completing two amazing challenges for our stillbirth research.

"The KM foundation have funded studies that have explored parents needs for support in pregnancy after loss and to better detect problems after reduced fetal movements.

"We are so grateful for their support to fund stillbirth research that improves care for parents.”

Stuart Cox, from Dignity Funerals, headline sponsor of the extreme challenge walk, said: “As a socially responsible business Dignity is delighted to continue our support for the

Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

"After Ben initially approached us, we could immediately see the value of the work the Foundation does and his inspiring enthusiasm for fundraising. We all wish him the best of luck with his latest challenges.”