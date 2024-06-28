'Bin your vapes' warning from Queensbury vet after pet dog Biscuit nearly dies
Cocker spaniel Biscuit was taken to Shearbridge Veterinary Centre in Queensbury when her owner became concerned that she was off her food and had started to vomit.
Clinical director Sarah Reeves examined the one-year-old and was surprised to feel an unusual object in her abdomen.
An x-ray scan revealed it was square with holes in the middle, like a button.
Biscuit underwent a two-hour operation to remove the foreign object which had become lodged in her small intestines.
When it was removed, the vet discovered it looked like part of a rubber seal from a vape.
Thanks to the skills and expertise of the vet team, Biscuit was back home the same day and is back to her lively self, following weeks of rest and gentle exercise.
Sarah praised owner, Carol Hutton, for bringing Biscuit in when she realised something was wrong, and is urging other owners to do the same if they fear their dog may have swallowed a foreign object.
Symptoms to be aware of include possible lack of appetite and vomiting.
Sarah said: “The surgery was very timely because the object had become wedged in the small intestines and the area was getting very bruised.
"If there had been any delay, it was at risk of rupturing which could have been fatal.
“I would urge smokers to dispose of their e-cigarettes carefully. E-cigarettes probably smell really good to a dog and may also have a flavour.
“This probably had a chewy texture as well which would have made it even more appealing.”
