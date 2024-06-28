'Bin your vapes' warning from Queensbury vet after pet dog Biscuit nearly dies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog was rushed into a vets near Halifax and nearly died after swallowing part of an e-cigarette.

Cocker spaniel Biscuit was taken to Shearbridge Veterinary Centre in Queensbury when her owner became concerned that she was off her food and had started to vomit.

Clinical director Sarah Reeves examined the one-year-old and was surprised to feel an unusual object in her abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An x-ray scan revealed it was square with holes in the middle, like a button.

Carol Hutton with her dog Biscuit and clinical director Sarah Reeves at Shearbridge Veterinary Centre

Biscuit underwent a two-hour operation to remove the foreign object which had become lodged in her small intestines.

When it was removed, the vet discovered it looked like part of a rubber seal from a vape.

Thanks to the skills and expertise of the vet team, Biscuit was back home the same day and is back to her lively self, following weeks of rest and gentle exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah praised owner, Carol Hutton, for bringing Biscuit in when she realised something was wrong, and is urging other owners to do the same if they fear their dog may have swallowed a foreign object.

Symptoms to be aware of include possible lack of appetite and vomiting.

Sarah said: “The surgery was very timely because the object had become wedged in the small intestines and the area was getting very bruised.

"If there had been any delay, it was at risk of rupturing which could have been fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge smokers to dispose of their e-cigarettes carefully. E-cigarettes probably smell really good to a dog and may also have a flavour.