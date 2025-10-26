Blue plaque for Calderdale reverend whose ministry shaped the religious landscape of the north of England

A pioneering minister has been honoured with a blue plaque in a Calderdale village he called home.

Halifax Civic Trust, in partnership with the Northowram Historical Society and with support from the Northowram Scarecrow Committee, has unveiled the permanent tribute to Rev Oliver Heywood at Ebenezer Cottage in Northowram.

One of Calderdale’s most remarkable religious figures, Rev Heywood was a steadfast Presbyterian Dissenter whose ministry shaped the religious landscape of the North of England.

Suspended from his post at Coley Chapel in 1662 for non-conformity, Rev Heywood continued his ministry across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cheshire, and Nottinghamshire - often facing persecution.

Despite these challenges, he persisted in preaching and supporting his community and left a lasting impact through his diaries, autobiographical writings, and published works.

Ebenezer Cottage, on Towngate – where the plaque has been installed – is where Rev Heywood lived, preached, and established a meeting house from 1672 to 1688.

Chris Toole, who undertook a PhD at the University of Leeds on the minister’s life and his significance in the history of religious dissent, said: “It's fitting that Rev Heywood should be commemorated in the village where he lived for over 50 years and where he founded a thriving Presbyterian congregation.

"The plaque will ensure he is remembered by locals and visitors alike for a long time to come”.

Halifax Civic Trust said is very grateful to Northowram Historical Society, Chris Toole and the Northowram Scarecrow Committee for their funding and support.

The plaque was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh and other local dignitaries as well as historians and community members.