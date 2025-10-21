'Bonfire group' meeting weekly in bid to deter November 5 trouble in Calderdale

A group dedicated to preventing trouble in Calderdale on Bonfire Night are meeting weekly as November 5 approaches, councillors have heard.

The ease with which young people can get hold of fireworks is worrying community safety partners, Calderdale councillors were also told.

But these days they are much likelier to get them online or from someone selling them out of a boot of a car rather than licensed stockists, they heard.

Councillors told Calderdale Community Safety Partnership members they were expecting to start getting reports from people in their wards about anti-social fireworks and worries about siting of some bonfires.

Halifax Town Hall

The council’s crime and disorder committee asked what preparations were in place for the period.

Chair, Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley), said councillors recommended people report incidents in the build-up to the police as it produces a pattern of evidence.

There were also concerns about where some “random” bonfires were being built, she said.

Coun White also wanted to know how partners were working with Trading Standards officers to tackle issues of children and young people being able to get hold of fireworks.

Ollie Crossland, principle response officer of the council’s community protection team, said Trading Standards were very active but the main problem did not lay – “few and far between” – with licensed sellers who knew everyone’s eyes were on them.

“It’s the fact they are coming out of people’s cars or they are getting them off Tik Tok, people all over the internet,” he said.

“That’s a challenge.

“That’s where the majority are coming from in our experience.”

The partnership’s operational bonfire group was now meeting weekly, he said.

On the night itself, community safety partners used an operational control room, including CCTV, to have “eyes and ears” on the situation.

Inspector Craig Collins said there was a lot of community engagement in high risk areas, including work on safety with families who had young children.

“Council staff and PCSOs are tasked already to go out to any areas where we have previously experienced issues on Bonfire Night or where we’ve seen peaks in anti-social behaviour that may be indicative of a problem in the bonfire period,” he said.